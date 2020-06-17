Andhra Pradesh budget: Welfare accounts for 18.44 per cent of total outlay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state budget for 2020-21 has given thrust to welfare sector going by the YSRC government’s plethora of schemes for various sections of the society. While cutting allocations to several sectors, a whopping Rs 41,456.29 crore has been earmarked for welfare in the budget. This comes to 18.44 per cent of the total budget outlay.

A sum of Rs 14,142.99 crore was allocated for welfare in the budget for 2019-20, which was just 6.2 per cent of the total outlay. The state government has increased the budgetary allocation for welfare sector by a massive 193.12 per cent, compared to the previous year, as it is implementing various schemes for BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women. For BC welfare, the allocation was increased to Rs 26,934.82 crore, which is 270.42 per cent more than the last fiscal. In 2019-20, budgetary allocation for BC welfare was just Rs 7,271 crore.

Under BC welfare, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government allocated Rs 10,315 crore for YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Aasara, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu and several other schemes. Similarly, Rs 7,525 crore was allocated for SC welfare this fiscal, compared to Rs 4,378.06 crore in previous budget.

For ST welfare, Rs 1,840.71 crore was allocated in the budget, which is an increase of over Rs 300 crore compared to last fiscal. The government allocated Rs 2,055.63 crore for minorities welfare in the budget, compared to Rs 952.47 crore in the last fiscal, which is 115.82 per cent more. The allocations included Rs 5 crore for extending financial assistance to those visiting Jerusalem and Rs 50 crore for imams and mouzans.



