STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh budget: Welfare accounts for 18.44 per cent of total outlay

The state budget for 2020-21 has given thrust to welfare sector going by the YSRC government’s plethora of schemes for various sections of the society. 

Published: 17th June 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

In 2019-20, budgetary allocation for BC welfare was just Rs 7,271 crore.  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state budget for 2020-21 has given thrust to welfare sector going by the YSRC government’s plethora of schemes for various sections of the society. While cutting allocations to several sectors, a whopping Rs 41,456.29 crore has been earmarked for welfare in the budget. This comes to 18.44 per cent of the total budget outlay.

A sum of Rs 14,142.99 crore was allocated for welfare in the budget for 2019-20, which was just 6.2 per cent of the total outlay. The state government has increased the budgetary allocation for welfare sector by a massive 193.12 per cent, compared to the previous year, as it is implementing various schemes for BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women. For BC welfare, the allocation was increased to Rs 26,934.82 crore, which is 270.42 per cent more than the last fiscal. In 2019-20, budgetary allocation for BC welfare was just Rs 7,271 crore. 

Under BC welfare, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government allocated Rs 10,315 crore for YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Aasara, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu and several other schemes. Similarly, Rs 7,525 crore was allocated for SC welfare this fiscal, compared to Rs 4,378.06 crore in previous budget.

For ST welfare, Rs 1,840.71 crore was allocated in the budget, which is an increase of over Rs 300 crore compared to last fiscal. The government allocated Rs 2,055.63 crore for minorities welfare in the budget, compared to Rs 952.47 crore in the last fiscal, which is 115.82 per cent more. The allocations included Rs 5 crore for extending financial assistance to those visiting Jerusalem and Rs 50 crore for imams and mouzans.

The State Budget for 2020-21 has given thrust to welfare sector going by the YSRC government’s plethora of schemes for various sections of the society. 

While cutting allocations to several sectors, a whopping Rs 41,456.29 crore has been earmarked for welfare in the budget. This comes to 18.44 per cent of the total budget outlay. A sum of Rs 14,142.99 crore was allocated for welfare in the budget for 2019-20, which was just 6.2 per cent of the total outlay. The State government has increased the budgetary allocation for welfare sector by a massive 193.12 per cent, compared to the previous year, as it is implementing various schemes for BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women. For BC welfare, the allocation was increased to Rs 26,934.82 crore, which is 270.42 per cent more than the last fiscal.

In 2019-20, budgetary allocation for BC welfare was just Rs 7,271 crore.  Under BC welfare, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government allocated Rs 10,315 crore for YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Aasara, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu and several other schemes. Similarly, Rs 7,525 crore was allocated for SC welfare this fiscal, compared to Rs 4,378.06 crore in previous budget.

For ST welfare, Rs 1,840.71 crore was allocated in the budget, which is an increase of over Rs 300 crore compared to last fiscal. The government allocated Rs 2,055.63 crore for minorities welfare in the budget, compared to Rs 952.47 crore in the last fiscal, which is 115.82 per cent more. The allocations included Rs 5 crore for extending financial assistance to those visiting Jerusalem and Rs 50 crore for imams and mouzans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Budget YSRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp