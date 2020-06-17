STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Chittoor district records huge COVID-19 spike with 48 cases in a day

These include a 42-year-old security guard working at the SVR Ruia government general hospital and a sweeper at the famous Srikalahasthi temple

Published: 17th June 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Srikalahasti temple employees being screened before they were allowed into the shrine for darshan on Monday

Srikalahasti temple employees being screened before they were allowed into the shrine for darshan on Monday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district witnessed a surge on Wednesday with 48 people testing positive for the virus.

These include a 42-year-old security guard working at the SVR Ruia government general hospital and a sweeper at the famous Srikalahasthi temple.

A nine months pregnant woman, who travelled from Bengaluru to Varadaiahpalem in the district, also tested positive.

After the woman sweeper tested positive, the Srikalahasthi temple authorities disinfected the premises.

Though temples across the state started allowing devotees for darshan from June 10 following lockdown relaxations, authorities at the Srikalahasthi temple did not resume darshan for devotees till Wednesday as an employee of the temple had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among those who tested positive are a staffer of a nationalised bank at Chittoor town who travelled from Kadiri in Anantapur, seven persons who had a travel history from Mumbai and two persons with a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chittoor Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus Srikalahasthi temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp