Andhra's Chittoor district records huge COVID-19 spike with 48 cases in a day

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district witnessed a surge on Wednesday with 48 people testing positive for the virus.

These include a 42-year-old security guard working at the SVR Ruia government general hospital and a sweeper at the famous Srikalahasthi temple.

A nine months pregnant woman, who travelled from Bengaluru to Varadaiahpalem in the district, also tested positive.

After the woman sweeper tested positive, the Srikalahasthi temple authorities disinfected the premises.

Though temples across the state started allowing devotees for darshan from June 10 following lockdown relaxations, authorities at the Srikalahasthi temple did not resume darshan for devotees till Wednesday as an employee of the temple had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among those who tested positive are a staffer of a nationalised bank at Chittoor town who travelled from Kadiri in Anantapur, seven persons who had a travel history from Mumbai and two persons with a travel history to Tamil Nadu.