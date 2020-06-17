Budget session of Andhra assembly to end on June 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly session will be held only for two days and it will end on Wednesday.



The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took a decision to this effect on Monday.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and Agriculture Minister K Kannababu represented the ruling YSRC, TDLP Deputy Leader Nimmala Ramanadiu attended it on behalf of TDP.

When the TDP raised objection to conducting the session for just two days and demanded that it be organised in a virtual mode for a fortnight, the CM said that the government is ready for holding the session even for 50 days as they too can highlight its welfare schemes.



However, adhering to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the session is limited to two days.



“But conducting virtual session is not possible. No decision has been taken on conducting Parliament session in virtual mode,” the CM said. The Council will also sit only for two days.