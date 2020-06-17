STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health gets Rs 11,419 crore allocation, slight rise from last fiscal year

The State government allocated Rs 11,419.48 crore for Health, Medical and Family Welfare in the budget for 2020-21 presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

A healthcare worker collect samples of people for Covid-19 testing

A healthcare worker collect samples of people for Covid-19 testing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government allocated Rs 11,419.48 crore for Health, Medical and Family Welfare in the budget for 2020-21 presented in the Assembly on Tuesday. The allocation is a meagre increase of 0.18 per cent, compared to the previous year’s outlay of Rs 11,399.23 crore. A total of Rs 1,808.03 crore was provided under the National Health Mission (NHM). 

Aarogyasri scheme received Rs 2,100 crore, while Rs 1,528 crore was allocated for Nadu-Nedu scheme. A total of Rs 1,808.03 crore was provided under the National Health Mission (NHM). A sum of Rs 743.24 crore was given to Primary Health Centres and Rs 710 crore assistance to the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP). Medical colleges received Rs 1,122.66 crore and Rs 400 crore was allocated for the centralised purchase of drugs. 

While 108 service got Rs 266.17 crore, 104 service was earmarked Rs 204.12 crore. Family Welfare Centres and honorarium for Asha workers and other schemes got Rs 242.51 crore and Rs 2,294.74 crore. Reacting to the budget allocation for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Dr MC Das, health expert, said, “It is a time serving budget allocation for the health sector, especially in the present times of coronavirus pandemic. The funds allocated and the schemes introduced will definitely help improve the health sector of the State.”

