STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tractor-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh kills 12 devotees from Telangana

The victims were returning home after visiting the famous Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Vedadri in Krishna district

Published: 17th June 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Twelve people, including two children, were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding truck rammed a tractor near Vedadri village of Jaggaiahpet mandal on Wednesday. The victims, who were in the tractor, were returning home to Telangana after praying at a temple in Krishna district. As many as 26 people were in the tractor.

When they crossed the outskirts of Vedadri around 2 pm, a truck approaching from the opposite direction rammed their vehicle, crushed and dragged it. “Seven people died on the spot and five succumbed in hospital. The truck driver was speeding and the accident happened in a blind spot, as per our preliminary investigation,” Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy said, adding that the truck driver was reportedly inebriated. The truck driver too was hospitalised.

The victims hail from Madira in Khammam district, and had visited the Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. The deceased were identified as Vemireddy Padmavathi, Guduru Upender Reddy, Vemireddy Uday, Guduru Surya Narayana Reddy, Lakkireddy Appamma, Lakkireddy Akkamma, Raaji, Guduru Ramanamma, Vemireddy Bharathamma, Lakkireddy Tirupathamma, Seelam Srilakshmi and V Pulla Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
road accident Vedadri Krishna district
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp