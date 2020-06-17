STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tractor-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh kills eight devotees from Telangana

The victims were returning home after visiting the famous Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Vedadri in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a ghastly road mishap near Vedadri in Krishna district on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims, hailing from Gopavaram of Madira in Khammam district of neighbouring Telangana, visited the famous Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Vedadri in Krishna district and were returning home when the accident took place.

The tractor in which the victims were travelling was hit by a lorry coming in the opposite direction near Vedadri in Krishna district, police said.

According to police, nearly 24 persons from Madhira in Telangana came to offer prayers at Vedadri temple last night. They stayed back at the temple for the night and had darshan of the presiding deity today morning and were returning back to Madhira when the accident took place.

Five of those travelling in the tractor died instantly while three others died while being shifted to Jagaiahpeta hospital. The deceased include women and children, reports reaching here said.

The condition of at least three others is said to be critical.

