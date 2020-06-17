Visakhapatnam gas leak probe: High Power Committee to hold more meets

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC), constituted by the state government to probe the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram and take stock of recovery steps taken following the tragedy, has decided to hold some more meetings with regulatory authorities this week before submitting its final report on the incident.

HPC Chairman Neerabh Kumar Prasad, in a statement here on Tuesday, said the committee invited views, suggestions and grievances from people and organisations. He said it received 243 representations through email and 176 through phone and WhatsApp.

Based on suggestions, grievances and feedback received from people and organisations, the HPC prepared a questionnaire and sent it to LG Polymers through the Factories Department, and other regulators.



It is yet to get a reply from LG Polymers, while some regulatory agencies sent their replies and replies from some other agencies are awaited. The people’s representations and replies received from regulators are being thoroughly examined and considered in preparation of the probe report, he said.

The HPC had already interacted with many stakeholders during its visits to Visakhapatnam from May 9 to 11 and from June 6 to 8.



It also held discussions with environmental engineer Sagardhara and scientist Baburao through video conference.



The HPC is working expeditiously to prepare the report with inputs from all members, including Union government representatives, within the time frame fixed by the State government, he added.