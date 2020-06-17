STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam gas leak probe: High Power Committee to hold more meets

The High Power Committee had already interacted with many stakeholders during its visits to Visakhapatnam from May 9 to 11 and from June 6 to 8.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7

Gas leak from LG polymers created panic in Venkatapuram and five other villages in the wee hours on May 7. (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC), constituted by the state government to probe the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram and take stock of recovery steps taken following the tragedy, has decided to hold some more meetings with regulatory authorities this week before submitting its final report on the incident.

HPC Chairman Neerabh Kumar Prasad, in a statement here on Tuesday, said the committee invited views, suggestions and grievances from people and organisations. He said it received 243 representations through email and 176 through phone and WhatsApp. 

Based on suggestions, grievances and feedback received from people and organisations, the HPC prepared a questionnaire and sent it to LG Polymers through the Factories Department, and other regulators.

It is yet to get a reply from LG Polymers, while some regulatory agencies sent their replies and replies from some other agencies are awaited. The people’s representations and replies received from regulators are being thoroughly examined  and considered in preparation of the probe report, he said. 

The HPC had already interacted with many stakeholders during its visits to Visakhapatnam from May 9 to 11 and from June 6 to 8.

It also held discussions with environmental engineer Sagardhara and scientist Baburao through video conference. 

The HPC is working expeditiously to prepare the report with inputs from all members, including Union government representatives, within the time frame fixed by the State government, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers RR Venkatapuram High Power Committee styrene gas leak Vizag Gas Leak
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp