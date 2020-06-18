STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
351 infections take Andhra Pradesh tally to 7,071

Two more deaths reported; Kurnool remains most affected with 1,487 total cases.

Published: 18th June 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 04:43 PM

Apughar area in Visakhapatnam locked down after it reported fresh Covid-19 cases

Apughar area in Visakhapatnam locked down after it reported fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the addition of 351 Covid-19 cases in a single day, the tally in the state has shot past the 7,000 mark. So far, 90 persons have succumbed to the virus, including two new deaths reported on Wednesday.  According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 15,188 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. As many as 275 people from the state, 26 foreign returnees and 50 from other states tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of infections to 7,071.

In Kurnool district, 66 tested positive and a majority of them are from Adoni town (25) itself. With this, the total cases in Kurnool reached 1,487, the highest among the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. In Chittoor, 48 fresh infections were reported, which included a woman in her nine month of pregnancy who returned from Bengaluru, a sweeper in Srikalahasthi temple and a security guard of SVR Ruia hospital, Tirupati. 

Meanwhile, East Godavari is emerging as another hotbed of the virus as it has reported 590 infections in total after the addition of 22 new cases. The district now has 17 containment zones. In Visakhapatnam, 15 more cases were recorded in the 24 hours till Wednesday 9 am.

In Krishna district, 30 new cases were recorded. Vijayawada city, with 710 cases, contributed the most to the district tally of 821. Two more persons — one from Kurnool and the another from Guntur — succumbed to the virus. Meanwhile, 128 more patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the aggregate of the recovered to 3,641. The state has 3,340 active cases at present.

