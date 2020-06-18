50-year-old Srikakulam’s first Covid victim

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 50-year-old man from Mandasa village died of Covid-19 at Srikakulam GGH on Tuesday night. It is the first Covid-19 death in the district. Before being admitted to the GGH with suspected coronavirus symptoms, he took treatment at private clinics in Mandasa and Palasa.

The victim, a member of a joint family, ran a hotel at Mandasa. Palasa MLA Seediri Appala Raju, in a video message, said that the people of Mandasa should be on high alert. District Covid-19 Nodal Officer B Jagannadha Rao confirmed the death. District Collector J Nivas, along with health and other officials, visited Mandasa on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to enforce corona restrictions in the containment zone strictly. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district crossed 400-mark. Jagannadha Rao said that the corona count in the district went up to 410. Nivas said that 30 to 50 new cases are being reported daily in the district with the return of migrant workers.