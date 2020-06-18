Anil Kumar counters TDP’s BC card in Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said that TDP leader Atchannaidu was arrested by the ACB only because he was involved in corruption. He pointed out that the TDP, which should have been ideally saying that it was ready for any kind of investigation if its claims of innocence were true, was instead finding fault with the way the arrest was made.

The minister responded to TDP MLCs’ charges that the state was deliberately trying to hurt a BC leader. “Just because a person involved in irregularities hails from BC community, shouldn’t law take its course? They are finding fault with the way the arrest was made, instead of saying that they are ready to face any kind of investigation. They claim many police went to arrest. Did they forget how they arrested Mudragada Padmanabham?”