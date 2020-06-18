AP Council adjourned without passing bills but it may not matter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Legislative Council was adjourned indefinitely without passing key bills, including the Appropriation Bill, on Wednesday night amid unsavoury scenes with the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP almost coming to blows.

The House assembled in the morning but was frequently disrupted with ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and members Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, among others, insisting on taking up the crucial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill-2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act-2020 for consideration first and TDP members Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nara Lokesh and others determined to discuss the Appropriation Bill before anything else.

Amid this drama, the question arises as to the fate of the Appropriation Bill and the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills. Informed sources told TNIE that contrary to speculation, it is immaterial whether the Council passes the Appropriation Bill or not. “It is a Money Bill. Once it is passed by the Assembly and sent to the Council, the latter will have to pass it within 14 days. It is immaterial whether the Council passes it or makes recommendations. After 14 days, it is deemed to have been passed. In this case, the State government can withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India after 14 days, meaning July 1,” the sources explained.

The Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills too could be deemed to have been passed after July 17, sources said. The argument being that as per Article 197 of the Constitution, a bill will be deemed to have been passed if more than three months elapse from the date on which it is laid before the Council without it being passed. Similarly, if the Legislative Assembly passes a bill for the second time with or without amendments (if any suggested by the Council) and then transmits it to the Council, and more than a month passes by without the Council acting on it, then the bill will be deemed to have been passed.

The Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal bills were first sent to the Council in January third week. The Council Chairman had then referred them to a select committee. “Whether the select committee was formed or not is the Council’s affair. As far as the legal position is concerned, the bills are deemed to be under the consideration of the Council. More than three months have elapsed. Now, the bills were again passed by the Assembly and sent to the Council. They are laid in the House. Whether the Council passes, rejects or refuses to consider them, the bills will be deemed to have been passed if more than one month elapses from the date on which they are laid before the Council,” the sources argued.

YSRC, TDP engage in verbal duel in Council

The YSRC leaders urged the Chair to take up the Appropriation Bill at the fag end as is the practice. Buggana sought to know why Yanamala, a stickler for rules, was seeking to set a new precedent. Late in the evening, Deputy Chairman Reddy Subramanyam allowed Yanamala to take up discussion under Rule 90 much to the chagrin of YSRC leaders. Amid pandemonium, the Chair adjourned the House indefinitely. Later, briefing the press, ministers Kanna Babu, Pilli Subhashchandra Bose and others accused TDP members of assaulting Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. The TDP, in a statement, said they had issued a notice under Rule 90 only to ensure that the status of the Decentralisation Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill remains as is -- on the ground that they were already referred to a select committee in the last session, and there was no need to reintroduce them in the Council. It accused the YSRC leaders of trying to attack the Chair.

