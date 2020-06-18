Chittoor district records highest surge in one day

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: With 48 more testing positive for the coronavirus in Chittoor, the district witnessed another spike in infections on Wednesday. However, this was the highest single-day spike reported from the district, where the total number of cases went beyond 500.

Srikalahasti alone recorded 10 infections on Wednesday; Chittoor urban reported two; Tirupati and Nindra seven each; Puttur eight; Varadaiahpalem six and Sathyavedu, Yerpedu, Narayanavanam, Karvetinagaram and Pitchatoor one each.

A 42-year-old from Tirupati, who worked as a security guard at SVR Ruia government general hospital; a sweeper working in Srikalahasthi temple; a 26-year-old pregnant woman in her nine-month pregnancy from Varadaiahpalem with a travel history to Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, a photographer who attended a function at Tirumala Kuppam near Puttur just before the result of his sample came out, a staffer of a nationalised bank in Chittoor town who had recently returned from Kadiri in Anantapur, two employees working for a private firm in Sri City have all contracted the virus. Meanwhile, six infectees in Nindra mandal have a travel history to Mumbai. The other patient in the mandal had visited Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the recent past.

East Godavari Covid count rises to 590

Kakinada: As many as 22 coronavirus cases were reported in East Godavari district on Wednesday, taking the count to 590. The district administration denotified 11 new containment zones on Wednesday. On May 20, the district only had around 60 cases. But in the last few weeks, the disease has spread to around 40 mandals, including areas largely inhabited by tribals. A four-month-old baby from Rampachodavaram Agency area also contracted the virus. Fortunately, the infant won the battle against Covid-19. After being treated for 18 days in Visakhapatnam, the baby was declared free of the virus on June 12. East Godavari saw its first Covid-19 case on March 21 when a youth who returned to Rajamahendravaram from London.