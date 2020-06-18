STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid: 268 who recovered got infected again in Kurnool

In view of the new trend, officials are advising even people who recover not to take the disease lightly as the behaviour of the virus is erratic.

Published: 18th June 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Medics wearing PPEs collect samples for COVID-19 swab test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district, which has reported the most Covid-19 cases in the state, now has a new problem. A whopping 268 people who were treated and discharged from hospitals here have contracted the disease again, as per official records. In all, 673 people who had Covid-19 recovered and were discharged in the district. Of the 66 cases reported on Wednesday, five were people who had earlier been treated for coronavirus.

In view of the new trend, officials are advising even people who recover not to take the disease lightly as the behaviour of the virus is erratic. “It is fully active for the first three days, active for the next 10 days, and then inactive for at least 20 days. So Covid-19 patients should be quarantined for at least 28-30 days,” State Covid Hospital Nodal officer Dr Narasimhulu told TNIE, adding that people who contract the virus for the second time are not infectious. 

Medical staff use TrueNAT, CLIA and RT-PCR machines to conduct tests, and there are chances of differences in the results depending on the patients’ conditions when samples are collected, he said.
District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said all those who recover will be monitored by local health staff and will be provided medical support if needed.

66 new cases in district, highest in state
Wednesday’s count of 66 cases in Kurnool is the highest recorded in the state so far, and took the district’s tally 1,487. As many as 29 people have died of Covid-19 and the district has 443 active cases

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurnool district Covid-19
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp