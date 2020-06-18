Covid: 268 who recovered got infected again in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district, which has reported the most Covid-19 cases in the state, now has a new problem. A whopping 268 people who were treated and discharged from hospitals here have contracted the disease again, as per official records. In all, 673 people who had Covid-19 recovered and were discharged in the district. Of the 66 cases reported on Wednesday, five were people who had earlier been treated for coronavirus.

In view of the new trend, officials are advising even people who recover not to take the disease lightly as the behaviour of the virus is erratic. “It is fully active for the first three days, active for the next 10 days, and then inactive for at least 20 days. So Covid-19 patients should be quarantined for at least 28-30 days,” State Covid Hospital Nodal officer Dr Narasimhulu told TNIE, adding that people who contract the virus for the second time are not infectious.

Medical staff use TrueNAT, CLIA and RT-PCR machines to conduct tests, and there are chances of differences in the results depending on the patients’ conditions when samples are collected, he said.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said all those who recover will be monitored by local health staff and will be provided medical support if needed.

66 new cases in district, highest in state

Wednesday’s count of 66 cases in Kurnool is the highest recorded in the state so far, and took the district’s tally 1,487. As many as 29 people have died of Covid-19 and the district has 443 active cases