‘Dasa Sutras’ to protect Prakasam cops from corona

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amid COVID-19 spread, it is not only the public who are getting worried, but also the police personnel. Prakasam police are not allowing public to enter the police stations to meet senior police officers without a strong reason as part of a preventive measure to protect themselves and people from the virus.

People should submit their grievances/complaints to the staff deployed at the reception counters of the police stations. No visitor is allowed to enter the reception counter unless he wears a face mask, maintains social distance and cleans his hands with sanitiser. In view of the rise in corona cases, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal suggested “Dasa Sutras” (10 norms) to be adhered to by people to keep the district police force safe from the infection. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has appreciated the “Dasa Sutras”.