Glowing tributes paid to martyrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the two-day budget session, passed a resolution paying tributes to 20 bravehearts of Indian Army, who were martyred in the in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, moving the motion of resolution in the House, said the AP Assembly on behalf of the people of the State pays tributes to the brave soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. “On behalf of the people of the State, we offer our condolences to the families of the departed soldiers and pray for their well-being and assure them to stand by them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the sacrifice of Col B Santosh Babu, a Telugu man from neighbouring Telangana, to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation will always be remembered by all Telugu people. The Assembly observed three minutes of silence as a mark of tribute to the brave soldiers. Earlier, members of the Legislative Council also offered silent tributes to the martyred soldiers.