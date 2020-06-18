STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irregularities galore in Neeru-Chettu: AP High Court told

The government requested the High Court to take up the hearing for physical verification of the details and not through video-conference. 

Published: 18th June 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Large-scale irregularities were found in the execution of 11,000 works under ‘Neeru-Chettu’ scheme during previous TDP regime by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department in its probe and there are evidence to prove the irregularities, the State government said in its report submitted to the AP High Court on Wednesday. 

Government pleader Chintala Suman  informed the court that Vigilance and Enforcement department has prepared another probe report regarding irregularities in 500 works and that a counter with all details will be filed shortly.  The government requested the High Court to take up the hearing for physical verification of the details and not through video-conference. 

Taking note of the details in the case and the probe report, the division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha agreed for physical hearing and adjourned the case hearing to July 6. The Bench was dealing with a writ petition filed by former sarpanches stating that the government did not clear  the dues of the works completed under MGNREGS. Government pleader argued that the petitions were filed by the sarpanches on behalf of the contractors and that there are more personal interests than public interest in the petition. He said V&E department has prepared a detailed report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP High Court
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp