Irregularities galore in Neeru-Chettu: AP High Court told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Large-scale irregularities were found in the execution of 11,000 works under ‘Neeru-Chettu’ scheme during previous TDP regime by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department in its probe and there are evidence to prove the irregularities, the State government said in its report submitted to the AP High Court on Wednesday.

Government pleader Chintala Suman informed the court that Vigilance and Enforcement department has prepared another probe report regarding irregularities in 500 works and that a counter with all details will be filed shortly. The government requested the High Court to take up the hearing for physical verification of the details and not through video-conference.

Taking note of the details in the case and the probe report, the division bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha agreed for physical hearing and adjourned the case hearing to July 6. The Bench was dealing with a writ petition filed by former sarpanches stating that the government did not clear the dues of the works completed under MGNREGS. Government pleader argued that the petitions were filed by the sarpanches on behalf of the contractors and that there are more personal interests than public interest in the petition. He said V&E department has prepared a detailed report.