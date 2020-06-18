STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district COVID-19 count breaches 800-mark

707 reported in V’wada alone; 27 died of coronavirus so far; 18 hospitals come forward to extend medical support

Published: 18th June 2020

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district reported 30 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 821. Of the 821 cases, 707 were reported in Vijayawada alone. As many as 399 persons recovered completely and discharged from the two Covid-19 hospitals and 395 persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district. Of the 30 new cases, eight were reported in Vijayawada, nine in Nuzvid, four in Mulakayalalanka, three in Nizampet, two each in Ullipalem and Sarkarvari Thota and one each at Manginapudi and Javarripeta.

“Police should take steps to impose Section 144 between 9 pm and 5 am,” said District Collector A Md Imtiaz, adding that containment zones will be denotified shortly. Eighteen hospitals came forward to extend medical support, of which four hospitals are extending treatment to the persons affected with the virus, he explained.

Machilipatnam tahsildar NSK Khajavali said that with 13 new cases reported in the town, the count rose to 54 in the division. Of 54 cases, 29 were reported in the town and 23 in rural areas. With the spurt in cases in the town, restrictions will be imposed against the traders and they will be allowed to carry out their business between 6 am and 2 pm. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to supply food through parcels. A check-post will be established at Three Pillars Centre with police, revenue, medical and municipal staff to screen the persons with thermal scanners entering the town from various places, he said. 

