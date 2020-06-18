PPCs to be shut in 3 days

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All 44 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in Prakasam will be closed from Saturday. As such, the district authorities have appealed to farmers to sell their leftover stock at the PPCs so as to benefit from the minimum support price.

“Till date, as much as 1,55,742 metric tonnes of paddy have been bought from 8,175 farmers in the district. MSPs of Rs 1,815 per quintal for grade A and Rs 1,835 for common grade varieties were announced,” Civil Supplies district manager Ramanuja said. Last year, the government had established 34 PPCs and bought 95,015 MTs of paddy for Rs 1,790 per quintal (grade A) and Rs 1,750 per quintal (common grade), benefiting 4,380 farmers of the district.