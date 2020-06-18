STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC warning to MP: Don’t cross line

Ummareddy said Jagan, who sought details of the issue, has made it clear that such attitude will not be tolerated. 

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the war of words between Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju and party MLAs and ministers intensifying, YSRC party high command on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the MP, asking him not to cross the line.

 The message from party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is clear: If you cross the line, irrespective of the stature of the person, stern action will be initiated against him/her. Any differences have to be resolved within the party.  

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, party chief whip in the Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said the party has taken serious note of the verbal duel between Narasapuram MP and MLAs in the parliamentary constituency.

Ummareddy said Jagan, who sought details of the issue, has made it clear that such attitude will not be tolerated. “Party will not hesitate to take action against such people and it is advisable everyone to behave,” he said. It is learned that party leaders were warned against conducting media conference without taking permission of the leadership. Meanwhile, YSRC activists staged protests at various parts of West Godavari district against the MP. 

