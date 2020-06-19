Andhra Pradesh BJP chief K Lakshminarayana writes to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan over EWS quota

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan seeking the latter’s intervention in the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section (EWS), announced by the Centre, in AP. He said the State was not implementing it despite several requests and representations made by the BJP in the past.

In the letter, Kanna claimed that several students in AP from EWS were losing opportunities in admissions to higher and professional education institution as well as employment because of the non-implementation of the reservation. “We have made several representations to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but in vain. All our appeals have fallen on deaf years,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the BJP cancelling all its programmes as a mark of respect to the martyrs of India- China border standoff at Galwan Valley, the party has postponed the second mega virtual rally, scheduled to be addressed by the union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.