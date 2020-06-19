STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government tabled bills sent to panel via back door: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to restore rule of law in AP.

Published: 19th June 2020 09:37 AM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSR Congress government of not having any respect towards the Constitution, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said that it ignored its responsibility of getting the Appropriation Bill passed in the Legislative Council.  

Notwithstanding the fact that the Decentralisation Bill and CRDA Repeal Bill were referred to the Select Committee, the government brought the bills back to the Council through the back door, he said and sought to know whether it was attempting to blackmail the opposition TDP.

Naidu recalled that the Advocate General informed the High Court that the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Bills were referred to the Select Committee formed by the Council. But, now the two bills were put before the House again in violation of the constitutional norms.

This was another maniacal act on the part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to re-introduce the two bills in breach of the affidavit filed by the Advocate General before the High Court. Nobody blocked the passage of Appropriation Bill and this would be known if the videos and pictures of the Council proceedings were made public, he said.

Addressing an online press conference  on Thursday evening, Naidu said the government was filing cases against opposition leaders even if they render "Srirama".  Seeking to know what kind of message the State ministers wanted to give to the society by slapping thighs in the Council, he said that the government was pushing the State towards the reign of ‘Jungle Raj’.

The Supreme Court and the High Court ‘reprimanded’ the State government several times and struck down the GOs, which were unconstitutional. However, the ruling YSRC was trying to undermine the judicial orders to continue to implement the same GOs with minor changes, he remarked.

The government was  targeting the leaders hailing from weaker and downtrodden sections of the society. Dr Sudhakar Rao and Dr Anitha Rani, who belong to SC communities, were targeted and harassed by the government.  

N Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP against government ‘vendetta’

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter addressed to Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Thursday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said there was a clear pattern behind the YSRC government targeting weaker sections to silence all the opposition to its 'violations and irregularities'.

Citing cases against TDP leaders, the Leader of the Opposition felt that it is crucial for the DGP to rise above petty and narrow interests of the ruling YSRC leaders to save the institution of police.

