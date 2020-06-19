Andhra Pradesh prisoner death: Three jail officials suspended

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two jail wardens and one in-charge superintendent were suspended on Thursday following the death of a remand prisoner in the Tenali sub-jail. Remand prisoner Petrothi Veeraiah (60) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the sub-jail on Wednesday.

Tenali Sub-Collector K Dinesh Kumar conducted a magisterial inquiry and directed the officials to shift the body to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for re-postmortem.

Veeraiah was sent to the Tenali sub-jail on June 17 after a local court found him guilty for murdering a 48-year-old woman at Chakrayapalem in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district on June 11 for refusing to pay him chit amount of Rs 70 lakh.

In-charge sub-jail superintendent Ramulu Naik informed that the remand prisoner died of cardiac arrest but Veeraiah’s relatives alleged that the police ‘murdered’ him. District sub-jail officer R Veerendra Prasad visited the Tenali sub-jail and after conducting a probe, suspended in-charge superintendent Ramulu Naik and two jail wardens Chitti Babu and K Ranga Rao.