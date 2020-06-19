Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala decared 'no-horn zone' by Tirupati Urban police

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Urban police declared Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, a ‘no-horn zone.’ The objective is to control sound pollution and preserve the serene environs of the temple town. Tirupati Urban police elicited views of the public, a cross-section of devotees and officials in this regard.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police A Ramesh Reddy launched the anti-noise awareness campaign at Tirumala on Thursday. Traffic police at Tirumala displayed placards with slogans 'Listen to God’s chant in silence', 'Save Tirumala from sound pollution', and 'No horn, please'.

Addressing the media at Tirumala, the SP said that blowing horns is not only causing unnecessary noise pollution but it is also harmful for health. He said Tirumala is known for its salubrious climate and peaceful environment. "Thus, it is vital that each one of us contribute towards maintaining the pristine environment of Tirumala," he explained.

The campaign was launched to check noise pollution at Tirumala and the drivers will be motivated not to use horns, the SP stated. "If the campaign becomes successful at Tirumala, we will introduce it at Tirupati as well," he added.

It may be noted that vehicular traffic on the Tirumala ghat road has increased by leaps and bounds during the past one decade with a large number of devotees from neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra thronging the hill shrine.

The town witnesses an average footfall of around 75,000 pilgrims in a day of whom about 35 per cent come in their own vehicles and cabs. According to rough estimates, around 5,000 vehicles, including private cabs/jeeps, ply on the ghat roads daily in addition to APSRTC operating hundreds of services till midnight.

To enable the wild and other nocturnal animals to breed in comfort, the TTD had earlier restricted the movement of vehicles on two ghat roads for three hours - between midnight and 3 am every day. Already, honking of horns is banned in a radius of 100 metres in the sacred shrine area. Additional SP Muni Ramaiah, Supraja and others were present at the press conference.