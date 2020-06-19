STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another big COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 465 new cases, four more deaths

As many as 133 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state after their recovery in the last 24 hours

Published: 19th June 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Besant Road in Vijayawada wears a deserted look following imposition of curbs till June 30 I P RAVINDRA BABU

Besant Road in Vijayawada wears a deserted look following imposition of curbs till June 30 I P RAVINDRA BABU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed yet another huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 465 more testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the state to 7,961. With four more casualties, two from Krishna district and one each from Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, the toll increased to 96.

As many as 133 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state after their recovery in the last 24 hours at 9 a.m. on Friday. Among them 51 are from other states. The total number of recoveries in the state as of now stands at 3,905.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday morning, a total of 17,609 samples were tested in the state of which 376 were positive. Another 70 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Nineteen more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees, taking the cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours to 465.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 11,798 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 4,633. Tamil Nadu with 10,395 tests per million and Rajasthan with 8,489 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The state is also doing better in the positivity rate with 1.26 percent as against 5.92 percent at the national level. However, the recovery rate, which was more than the national average, has steadily decreased in the last few days. Today, the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh is 49.05 percent as against the national average of 53.80 percent. But, the state continues to do better than the national average in mortality rate. While it is 1.21 percent in Andhra Pradesh, it is 3.30 percent at the national level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp