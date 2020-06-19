Another big COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 465 new cases, four more deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed yet another huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 465 more testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally in the state to 7,961. With four more casualties, two from Krishna district and one each from Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, the toll increased to 96.

As many as 133 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state after their recovery in the last 24 hours at 9 a.m. on Friday. Among them 51 are from other states. The total number of recoveries in the state as of now stands at 3,905.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday morning, a total of 17,609 samples were tested in the state of which 376 were positive. Another 70 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Nineteen more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees, taking the cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours to 465.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 11,798 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 4,633. Tamil Nadu with 10,395 tests per million and Rajasthan with 8,489 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The state is also doing better in the positivity rate with 1.26 percent as against 5.92 percent at the national level. However, the recovery rate, which was more than the national average, has steadily decreased in the last few days. Today, the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh is 49.05 percent as against the national average of 53.80 percent. But, the state continues to do better than the national average in mortality rate. While it is 1.21 percent in Andhra Pradesh, it is 3.30 percent at the national level.