By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the district administration has decided to conduct the sixth round of door-to-door survey soon.

Meanwhile, the medical teams collected samples from all the staff of district transport commissioner (DTC) office for tests. Teams have been deployed to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the two infectees at the DTC office. The Ongole Municipal Corporation had collected `1.21 lakh from violators of Covid-19 protocols since June 4.