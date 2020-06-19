Rajya Sabha polls 2020: Election for four seats in Andhra Pradesh commenced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh commenced on Friday at the AP State Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi. Biennial elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats in eight states are being held on Friday.



The polling commenced at 9.00 am and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, and MLAs of YSRC party cast their votes.

For the four seats from Andhra Pradesh, five candidates -- four from ruling YSRC and one from opposition TDP -- are in the fray.

From YSRC, deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries senior group president Parimal Nathwani are in the fray. TDP has fielded its politburo member Varla Ramaiah.

With a strength of 151 in the 175-member AP Assembly, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all four. Minimum 36 votes are required for a candidate to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, with just 23 MLAs, stands no chance whatsoever.

