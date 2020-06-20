9,750 devotees can have Tirumala darshan a day

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: IN a heartening news to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) started facilitating darshan for 9,750 devotees everyday at the hill temple from Friday. It may be recalled that the that the Tirumala temple reopened for pilgrim worship from June 11 after three days of trial run. Initially TTD announced that it will facilitate darshan only to 6,000 devotees a day. TTD which had also announced that gradually it will facilitate darshan for more number of devotees, has now decided to allow 9,750 devotees for darshan everyday at the Tirumala temple from Friday.

For this, the TTD on Thursday doubled the online quota of `300 special entry darshan tickets from June 19 to 30. At present, about 6,750 darshan tickets are made available to devotees on a daily basis. While 3,000 tickets (`300 special entry darshan) are made available online, the rest 3,750 tickets are issued offline across the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams counters in Tirupati. With the latest decision, the online quota has swelled to 6,000 tickets a day. For the convenience of devotees, 250 tickets have been additionally made available on an hourly basis which can be availed on TTD’s website https://tirupatibalaji. ap.gov.in