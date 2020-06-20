COVID-19: Tirupati records 38 of 68 new cases in district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In the highest single-day spike so far, 68 more COVID-19 infections were reported in Chittoor district in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. From Wednesday’s 607, the district tally has jumped to 675 with the fresh additions.

One of the biggest worry for the officials is Tirupati, which alone reported 38 of the 68 cases; Chittoor Urban recorded eight infections; Renigunta, Puttur and Satyavedu three each; and BN Kandriga, Peddapanjani, GD Nellore, Yerpedu, Thavanampalli, Nimmanapalli, Srikalahasti and Karveti Nagaram one each.

A 14-year-old who had a surgery at a private hospital in Tirupati, a 29-year-old employee of a company in Sri City, a 23-year-old man employee of an automobile company, a 55-year-old woman from Chittoor urban whose husband works at SVR Ruia Government hospital in Tirupati and a 50-year-old staff nurse of a Chittoor private hospital were among those who tested positive.