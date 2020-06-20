Five arrested for stealing Rs 39 lakh from ATM cash van in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police arrested five persons and recovered Rs 39 lakh cash from them. The arrested were identified as Solla Venkata Nagendra Prasad, Rajaboina Venkata Naga Sai, Kampasati Gangadhar, Ullam Tirupati Rao and Ullangula Bhoja Rao.

Addressing the press conference at the District Police Office here on Friday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said prime accused Nagendra Prasad was working as a custodian at Writers Safe Pvt Ltd, an ATM cash filling agency. He, along with four others, stole money from the ATM cash van on June 9. Nagendra Prasad introduced his friends Naga Sai and Gangadhar to driver Tirupati Rao and gunman Bhoja Rao.

They agreed to distribute the stolen cash equally among themselves. As per their plan, Tirupati Rao left the door of the ATM cash van open. Following which, Naga Sai and Gangadhar stole `39 lakh and fled on a two-wheeler to Navuluru in Mangalagiri mandal. Based on the complaint filed by Writers Safe Pvt Ltd official P Durga Prasad, police took up investigation.

Acting on a tipoff, police arrested Nagendra Prasad at Navuluru and recovered `39 lakh from him. Based on the information given by Nagendra Prasad, police arrested four others. SP Ammi Reddy appreciated Additional SP S Manohar Rao, DSPs M Kamalakar and K Prakash and Circle Inspectors B Srinivasa Rao and Veeraswamy for nabbing the accused.