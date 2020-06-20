STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five arrested for stealing Rs 39 lakh from ATM cash van in Guntur

Guntur Urban police arrested five persons and recovered `39 lakh cash from them.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Guntur Urban police arrested five persons and recovered Rs 39 lakh cash from them.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police arrested five persons and recovered Rs 39 lakh cash from them. The arrested were identified as Solla Venkata Nagendra Prasad, Rajaboina Venkata Naga Sai, Kampasati Gangadhar, Ullam Tirupati Rao and Ullangula Bhoja Rao.

Addressing the press conference at the District Police Office here on Friday, Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said prime accused Nagendra Prasad was working as a custodian at Writers Safe Pvt Ltd, an ATM cash filling agency. He, along with four others, stole money from the ATM cash van on June 9. Nagendra Prasad introduced his friends Naga Sai and Gangadhar to driver Tirupati Rao and gunman Bhoja Rao.

They agreed to distribute the stolen cash equally among themselves. As per their plan, Tirupati Rao left the door of the ATM cash van open. Following which, Naga Sai and Gangadhar stole `39 lakh and fled on a two-wheeler to Navuluru in Mangalagiri mandal. Based on the complaint filed by Writers Safe Pvt Ltd official P Durga Prasad, police took up investigation.

Acting on a tipoff, police arrested Nagendra Prasad at Navuluru and recovered `39 lakh from him. Based on the information given by Nagendra Prasad, police arrested four others. SP Ammi Reddy appreciated Additional SP S Manohar Rao, DSPs M Kamalakar and K Prakash and Circle Inspectors B Srinivasa Rao and Veeraswamy for nabbing the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur ATM cash van
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp