Hearing of K Atchannaidu’s bail petition postponed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corrution Bureau (ACB) Special Court has postponed the hearing of the bail plea of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu to Monday. It may be noted the former minister was arrested from his residence in Tekkali in Srikakulam district on June 12 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scam.

Along with Atchannaidu, the ACB sleuths also took five others into custody from different parts of the State. In the bail plea, the lawyers representing Atchannaidu informed the court that he was undergoing treatment and his condition was yet to stabilise. They requested bail as the TDP leader needed medical attention. The lawyers said Atchannaidu was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 as part of vengeful politics.

“Despite undergoing surgery, the senior TDP leader was made to travel more than 500 km from his home town to Vijayawada and forced to sit in a car for more than 15 hours,” Atchannaidu’s advocate G Lakshmi Narayana said.