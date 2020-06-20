STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HPC to hold its final meet today

Referring to the boating control room, he said the rooms were set up by the State government after the boat tragedy in Godavari river.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers

LG Polymers

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC), constituted by the State government to probe reasons for styrene vapour leak from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on May 7, will hold its last meeting here on Saturday before submitting its report. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday after inauguration of tourism boating control room at Rushikonda beach, District Collector V Vinay Chand said further studies are being conducted on water resources in the affected areas of styrene gas leak. Referring to the boating control room, he said the rooms were set up by the State government after the boat tragedy in Godavari river. About 30,000 to 40,000 tourists visit Rushikonda beach for boating every year.

Meghadrigedda water safe: NEERI

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Committee has recommended that Meghadrigedda reservoir water can be used for drinking purpose after filtration and disinfection, District Collector V Vinay Chand said in a statement here on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp