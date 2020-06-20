HPC to hold its final meet today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC), constituted by the State government to probe reasons for styrene vapour leak from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on May 7, will hold its last meeting here on Saturday before submitting its report. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday after inauguration of tourism boating control room at Rushikonda beach, District Collector V Vinay Chand said further studies are being conducted on water resources in the affected areas of styrene gas leak. Referring to the boating control room, he said the rooms were set up by the State government after the boat tragedy in Godavari river. About 30,000 to 40,000 tourists visit Rushikonda beach for boating every year.

Meghadrigedda water safe: NEERI

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Committee has recommended that Meghadrigedda reservoir water can be used for drinking purpose after filtration and disinfection, District Collector V Vinay Chand said in a statement here on Friday.