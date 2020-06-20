Minister highlights edu reforms in World Bank webinar

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh participated in a webinar conducted by World Bank representatives on Friday. The World Bank is seeking cooperation in the formulation of teacher training, teaching methods, evaluation, human resources training and infrastructure. The Andhra Pradesh Education Improvement Project was highlighted during the webinar.

The minister explained the reforms initiated by the State government to improve educational standards. He said 16 per cent of the State budget outlay was earmarked for education. It is for the first time in the history of the State that a huge budgetary allocation was made for education. “We want to provide quality education through the provision of human and physical resources. But there is a need for connectivity between schools and industries to promote skill development. We are working to improve schools as per the present needs,” he said.