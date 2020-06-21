STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,776 COVID-19 cases recorded in 20 days after unlock began in Andhra Pradesh

However, migrant workers’ movement picked up in Lockdown 4.0 and an average of 89 cases were reported a day, which rose further during Unlock 1.0. 

coronavirus lockdown

Over 5,600 non-residents from different parts of the world returned to AP under Vande Bharat Mission. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After lockdown curbs were eased as part of Unlock 1.0 in June, there has been a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases at an average of 238 a day. The Health department, in a release, said the increase in new cases is mainly because of the inter-State movement of people. Further, over 5,600 non-residents from different parts of the world returned to AP under Vande Bharat Mission.  

In Lockdown 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, the number of cases per day is 25, 63 and 55 respectively. However, migrant workers’ movement picked up in Lockdown 4.0 and an average of 89 cases were reported a day, which rose further during Unlock 1.0. 

On Saturday alone, the State recorded 491 fresh cases, which is the highest single-day spike till now, taking the total corona count past the 8,000-mark. The number of cases now stands at 8,452. Five deaths were also reported taking the toll to 101.

So far, 4,111 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the State, including 859 from those who returned from other States and 49 among foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 138 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the State as on Saturday is 4,240, including 647 from other States and 277 from other countries. Health officials said that despite repeated advisories given by the government, the people’s movement has increased, which is further contributing to more corona cases.

