Andhra's Kadapa district sees big COVID-19 spike; reports 239 cases in 11 days

As many as 1,100 expatriates from Kuwait arrived by special flights from Chennai and Vijayawada flights in four phases.

KADAPA: There has been a surge in coronavirus positive cases in the district after relaxation in lockdown. As many as 239 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district in the last 11 days. The number of containment zones are also on the rise in the district. 

As many as 1,100 expatriates from Kuwait arrived by special flights from Chennai and Vijayawada flights in four phases. From there they were shifted to quarantine centres at Kadapa, Rajampeta, Railway Kodur, Badvel and Rayachoti before sending them to their native places. 

Of the 1,100 expatriates, 111 expatriates tested positive for coronavirus. They are undergoing treatment at district COVID-19 hospital Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS). Some of them were sent home after they tested negative for coronavirus twice. Similarly, one expatriate from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia tested positive for virus.

It may be mentioned that a thief, who was caught by II Town police, was remanded to Kadapa Central Jail. The prison inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was shifted to FIMS for treatment. Following which, the II Town police station was sanitised and Central Crime Station (CCS) police and fingerprint teams, who cracked the theft case and nabbed the thief, are getting themselves tested for coronavirus. Circle Inspector SM Ali and Sub-Inspector Jeevan Reddy, along with police personnel, got themselves tested at a health camp. 

The police officials advised people not to visit I Town and II Town police stations to file a complaint, instead submit their grievances through Dail 100 or contact police official concerned via phone. As many as 55,975 throat swab samples have been collected so far and the results of 4,380 samples are awaited. The district has reported 485 coronavirus positive cases so far. With the discharge of 167 persons, the district has 296 active cases. 

Proddatur and Nawabpeta in Mylavaram mandal reported 100 coronavirus positive cases each. Nawabpeta, a small village with 300 families, reported 100 COVID-19 positive cases. District Collector C Harikiran said that they have directed all shopkeepers and commercial establishments to follow COVID-19 protocol. “Shopkeepers flouting norms will be penalised in four categories - first offence - Rs 300 fine, second - Rs 500, third - Rs 1,000 and fourth - closure of shop and cancellation of licence,” he explained.
 

