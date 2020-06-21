Coronavirus forces Andhra government to cancel SSC exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Saturday decided not to hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams this year in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Intermediate advanced supplementary exams scheduled from July 11 to 18, also stand cancelled.



Those who failed in Inter first and second years will be promoted. The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who felt no student should be exposed to coronavirus.

Clearing the air on the conduct of SSC exams, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “We have a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols for the conduct the SSC exams from July 10 to 15. We increased the number of centres, decreased the number of papers and students per bench. We are also in the process of procuring sanitisers, masks, gloves, thermal scanners and all other material. However, the reasons cited by teachers’ unions, parents’ associations and district administrations to cancel the exams were considered. Hence, we took the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.”

Students should not suffer: Jagan

After hearing all the reasons, the Chief Minister stated that no student should suffer or should be exposed to the pandemic and directed cancellation of the exams to prevent the spread of virus. All the students, who procured hall tickets for the exams, will be passed. Explaining the reasons cited by various stakeholders, Suresh said the teachers’ unions opined that it would be difficult for the students to maintain social distance while travelling from their home to the exam centres.

Also, a huge quantity of disinfectants, sanitisers, gloves and masks need to be procured to keep the exam centres free from the virus. This apart, the teachers stated that considering the fact that the containment zones are also increasing, conduct of exams in July would be difficult.

“Most of the schools have been converted into quarantine centres. Students who study in residential or Gurukul schools have gone to their hometowns. Even if they are asked to come back, their hostels are turned into quarantine facilities. Maintaining social distancing in the few hostels will again be a problem,” the teachers’ unions observed.

Suresh said measures are being taken with regard to how the SSC students will be passed as they need marks while taking admission to the next level. Meanwhile, the Intermediate advanced supplementary exams, which were scheduled from July 11 to 18, have also been cancelled. The students who failed — first and second year — will be passed with the government’s decision.

