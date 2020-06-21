STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How could you back Ayyanna, take action against him: Padma to Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday questioned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as to why he was backing his party colleague Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against whom a case under the Nirbhaya Act was booked for abusing Narsipatnam municipal commissioner K Krishnaveni and challenged him to suspend the former minister from the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Vasireddy Padma said the Commission will take suo motu cognizance of the case and ensure that Ayyanna Patrudu was arrested for his reprehensible behaviour. The Commission Chairperson said they had gone through audio and video evidence of the incident and spoken to the woman officer in question.

“The Commissioner removed the photograph of the grandfather of Ayyanna Patrudu from the chairman’s office as renovation works were going on. Even as the officer tried to explain that the photograph would be reinstated in a month, Ayyanna staged a dharna at the office and threatened to disrobe the officer and thrash her. He has been caught with audio and video evidence. How could you support such a person?” she asked.

“Ayyanna should be suspended from the party. Instead of taking action against your party leader, you are politicising the issue and even took up the issue with the Governor alleging witch-hunt,” she said. Alleging that the TDP, when in power, had a history of harassing women officials, the Chairperson warned, “We will not be a mute spectator to these kind of acts... we will file cases under the Nirbhaya Act and also under the proposed Disha Act and take stern action.”

Padma also said she had spoken to the Visakhapatnam SP to inquire why Ayyanna Patrudu was not arrested even as a case under the Nirbhaya Act was registered based on the complaint of Krishnaveni.

“The SP said investigation was in the final stage and action would be taken soon,” she said. Meanwhile, YSRC official spokesperson Naramalli Padmaja accused TDP leaders of having no respect for women. Speaking to the media, she said it was unbecoming of Naidu to support Ayyanna, who used abusive words against a woman officer. Instead of apologising on behalf of his party member, Naidu complained to the Governor alleging that the YSRCP government was taking political revenge by filing false cases.

“It is unfortunate that Naidu is downplaying the issue and thereby, hurting the sentiments of women,’’ she said. 

The YSRCP has no interest in taking political vengeance against the TDP, which is on the verge of extinction, she added.

