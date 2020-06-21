Kidnappers abduct 22-year-old youth, demand Rs 5 lakh ransom in Andhra

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A youth was kidnapped by two unidentified miscreants in Dharmavaram. The youth was identified as Karthik (22), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Dharmavaram.

According to sources, Karthik used to sell fruits on a pushcart in Dharmavaram. He bought a cell phone from two youths in Anantapur. As he owed RS 3,000 for the cell phone he had bought from the two youths, the latter kidnapped Karthik.

They thrashed Karthik and later shared the video on his sister Navya’s WhatsApp number and demanded RS 5 lakh as ransom. Following which, Navya, who resides in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint with the police over phone.



Dharmavaram DSP P Ramakanth said, “Based on the complaint filed by the youngster’s sister, we have deployed special teams to nab the miscreants. Our preliminary investigation revealed that financial transactions between them prompted the miscreants to kidnap the youth.”