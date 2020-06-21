Power employees JAC to submit its remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has asked the joint action committee (JAC) of state electricity employees to submit its remarks on the report of the expert committee, constituted to make the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTTP) financially viable.

The employees joint action committee is expected to submit its report next week. The sate government, in January, had constituted a four-member committee to examine various problems faced by the thermal power plant and recommend steps to make it economically viable.



The committee held discussions and submitted its report suggesting two options as a way forward: to reduce the production cost by rationalising staff and coal supply or to incorporate a joint venture with the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC).