‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse to be visible in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The solar eclipse, the first one this year, will be partially visible in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.



The solar eclipse, known as the ‘Ring of Fire’, will be first fully visible in Dwaraka and Dehradun and also in Haryana and Rajasthan where the final moments of eclipse last for 24 seconds. It will be partially visible in all other places of the country.



Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, North Australia, Africa and other countries.



The partial phase of the eclipse begins at 9.16 am and ends at 3.04 pm. The annular phase starts at 10.19 am and ends at 2.02 pm. Meanwhile, skygazers are gearing up to watch the celestial spectacle.



For the enthusiasts, the Meteorology department came up with a bad news as it forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of North Coastal AP and some parts of South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday.



In view of the solar eclipse, all temples will remain closed from morning to evening. Only Srikalahasti temple will remain open during eclipse to perform Rahu Ketu puja.