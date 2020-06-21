STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse to be visible in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, North Australia, Africa and other countries. 

A large number of people flocked to several places across the country to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.

The partial phase of the eclipse begins at 9.16 am and ends at 3.04 pm. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The solar eclipse, the first one this year, will be partially visible in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The solar eclipse, known as the ‘Ring of Fire’, will be first fully visible in Dwaraka and Dehradun and also in Haryana and Rajasthan where the final moments of eclipse last for 24 seconds. It will be partially visible in all other places of the country.

The partial phase of the eclipse begins at 9.16 am and ends at 3.04 pm. The annular phase starts at 10.19 am and ends at 2.02 pm. Meanwhile, skygazers are gearing up to watch the celestial spectacle.

For the enthusiasts, the Meteorology department came up with a bad news as it forecast  light to moderate rainfall in several parts of North Coastal AP and some parts of South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

In view of the solar eclipse, all temples will remain closed from morning to evening. Only Srikalahasti temple will remain open during eclipse to perform Rahu Ketu puja.

