Three more held in BS-III vehicle scam

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tadipatri police on Saturday arrested three more persons in BS-III vehicle scam. The arrested were identified as Ambati Nageswara Reddy alias Tikka Reddy (40) of Krishnapuram in Tadipatri town, Akula Ramesh (46) of Nandalapadu in Tadipatri and Gutha Somasekhar (39) of Amaladinne village in Peddapappuru mandal.

A team led by Tadipatri Circle Inspector Tejamurthi and Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar arrested the accused. According to Tadipatri DSP A Srinivasulu, Nageswara Reddy used to work as a manager at Diwakar Travels.

As per JC Prabhakar Reddy’s suggestions, he purchased BS III vehicles of Ashok Leyland company as scrap and created fake documents. He registered 22 vehicles as BS-IV vehicles. While Akula Ramesh converted two BS-III vehicles into BS-IV, Gutha Somasekhar converted four BS-III vehicles into BS-IV.



The trio made a lot of money by selling the vehicles to others. Police seized some important documents from them and investigating the role of others.