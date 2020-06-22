STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh tests 24,000 samples,detects 477 new COVID-19 cases

Of the 477 new cases, 439 are people who were in the state, while 34 returned from other states and four from abroad.

Coronavirus. A man sanitises a testing booth at Aipiri in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 24,451 samples were tested for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh between Saturday and Sunday, and of them, 477 returned positive. In the same period, 152 Covid- 19 patients in the state recovered, and five died, taking the toll to 106. Three deaths were reported in Krishna district, and one each in Kurnool and Chittoor. With 36 casualties, Krishna has the most coronavirus deaths in the state, followed by Kurnool (34), Guntur (11), Anantapur (6), Chittoor and East Godavari (5 each), Nellore (4), Praksam (2), Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam (1 each).

Of the 477 new cases, 439 are people who were in the state, while 34 returned from other states and four from abroad. A total of 8,929 Covid- 19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Among the new cases, 70 are in East Godavari district, while the rest are in Krishna (66), Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52), Chittoor (47), Kurnool (47), Visakhapatnam (39), Guntur (26), Nellore (12), Anantapur (11), Vizianagaram (6) and Prakasam (5). No new cases were reported in Srikakulam. Krishna district crossed the 1,000-mark, with its tally rising to 1,048 — second only to Kurnool, which has reported 1,294 cases.

Anantapur district, which touched the 800-mark, stands third, followed by Guntur (768), Chittoor (562), East Godavari (555), West Godavari (550), Nellore (471), Kadapa (388), Visakhapatnam (300), Prakasam (180), Vizianagaram (84) and Srikakulam (59). A total of 4,307 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to a news bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Sunday afternoon. Of these patients, 901 had returned from other states and 52 from abroad.

Most recoveries (732) were in Kurnool district. Guntur recorded 501 recoveries, followed by Krishna (453), East Godavari (292), Anantapur (288), Chittoor (272), Nellore (243), Visakhapatnam (173), Kadapa (142), West Godavari (110), Prakasam (95), Vizianagaram (31) and Srikakulam (22). As on 10 am Sunday, the State had 3,599 active cases, besides 639 people who returned from other states and 278 from abroad.

Among the people who returned from other states and tested positive for the virus, 786 arrived from Maharashtra, followed by 319 from Tamil Nadu and 219 from Telangana. Among those who returned from abroad, 293 who arrived from Kuwait tested positive, followed by 10 from the UAE, seven from Qatar, five from Indonesia, four from Abu Dhabi, three each from Kazakhstan, South Africa and Bahrain, and one each from Oman and Sudan.

In terms of the number of tests per million people, AP continues to top the country with a figure of 12,675. The national average is 4,908. Tamil Nadu conducts 11,185 tests per million, followed by Rajasthan (8,854). AP’s positivity rate is 1.32 per cent, compared to the national average of 6.03 per cent. However, the State’s recovery rate (48.24 per cent) is worse than the all-India average (55.49 per cent). The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.19 per cent, compared to the national average of 3.23 per cent.

