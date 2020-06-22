Jagan neglected SCS after coming to power: TDP chief Kala Venkata Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring Special Category Status (SCS) issue after coming to power. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Kala Venkata Rao said Jagan Mohan Reddy, while in the opposition, used the SCS issue for political gains before the Assembly elections.

“Then Jagan Mohan Reddy had asserted that SCS is the right of the State and the Centre should give AP its due. Jagan claimed that he will exert pressure on the Centre to get the coveted SCS,’’ Venkata Rao said. Soon after becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even once. The Chief Minister, in the past one year, failed to get a single project or get a kilometre of land laid in the State with central funds, he criticised.