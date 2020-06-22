STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasapuram MP seeks protection by Central forces, writes to LS Speaker

The YSRC, however, said there were “hidden forces” behind the MP.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The turf war in the ruling YSRC in West Godavari district between Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju and party MLAs and ministers reached a flash point with the MP dashing off a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla apprehending threat to his life from his own party men and seeking Central forces’ protection for him to tour in his constituency and visit his native place.

The YSRC, however, said there were “hidden forces” behind the MP. Raju has been making critical remarks against the party leadership and MLAs and ministers from the district over the past couple of weeks, prompting the party to issue a stern warning to him. In spite of this, Raju wrote a letter to the Speaker explaining that ever since he publicly opposed the proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction Srivari lands, he was being targeted by the party.

“I had only raised the issue concerning the sentiments of crores of devotees and even tried to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since then, the party men are creating disturbances in the constituency. Since I made my views public, I am being targeted. When I raised the sand issue too and sought justice to the people, the MLAs threatened to cause harm to me if I visit my constituency,’’ he said and added that though his personal secretary registered complaints with the local police, they have not acted upon them.

When contacted, the MP expressed hope that the Speaker will respond positively. “The security of an MP is of great concern for the Delhi (Centre),’’ he said. Meanwhile, another letter was shot off to the West Godavari SP by the MP’s personal secretary KU Krishna Verma stating that though complaints have been filed at Undi, Achanta, Akiveedu and Tadepalligudem police stations apprehending threat to the MP’s life, no action has been taken.

“The MP is afraid that he may be physically attacked if he enters his native place/Parliamentary constituency. Written complaints to the police went in vain,’’ the letter said and sought his intervention in registering cases against the erring police officials. Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that there were hidden forces behind the MP. “Everyone knows who is behind him,’’ he said, without naming anyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju YSRC turf war
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp