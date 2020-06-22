Narasapuram MP seeks protection by Central forces, writes to LS Speaker

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The turf war in the ruling YSRC in West Godavari district between Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju and party MLAs and ministers reached a flash point with the MP dashing off a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla apprehending threat to his life from his own party men and seeking Central forces’ protection for him to tour in his constituency and visit his native place.

The YSRC, however, said there were “hidden forces” behind the MP. Raju has been making critical remarks against the party leadership and MLAs and ministers from the district over the past couple of weeks, prompting the party to issue a stern warning to him. In spite of this, Raju wrote a letter to the Speaker explaining that ever since he publicly opposed the proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction Srivari lands, he was being targeted by the party.

“I had only raised the issue concerning the sentiments of crores of devotees and even tried to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since then, the party men are creating disturbances in the constituency. Since I made my views public, I am being targeted. When I raised the sand issue too and sought justice to the people, the MLAs threatened to cause harm to me if I visit my constituency,’’ he said and added that though his personal secretary registered complaints with the local police, they have not acted upon them.

When contacted, the MP expressed hope that the Speaker will respond positively. “The security of an MP is of great concern for the Delhi (Centre),’’ he said. Meanwhile, another letter was shot off to the West Godavari SP by the MP’s personal secretary KU Krishna Verma stating that though complaints have been filed at Undi, Achanta, Akiveedu and Tadepalligudem police stations apprehending threat to the MP’s life, no action has been taken.

“The MP is afraid that he may be physically attacked if he enters his native place/Parliamentary constituency. Written complaints to the police went in vain,’’ the letter said and sought his intervention in registering cases against the erring police officials. Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that there were hidden forces behind the MP. “Everyone knows who is behind him,’’ he said, without naming anyone.