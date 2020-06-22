STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike in cases in Krishna district due to community spread of COVID-19

With 66 new infections, Krishna becomes second district in state to cross 1,000 mark; toll at 36.

A worker disinfecting Sunnam Battela Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The primary reason for the surge in Covid-19 infections in Krishna district is community transmission, according to health officials. With 66 more cases on Sunday, Krishna became the second district in the state to cross the 1,000 mark as the tally stood at 1,048. Also, three more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 36, the highest in the state. The first coronavirus case in the district was reported on March 20, and the total number of cases crossed 500 on June 6. The spike was observed after lockdown curbs were eased as part of the Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ to revive the economy.

As a majority of the wards in Vijayawada’s One Town area come under containment zones, authorities have reimposed curbs on shopkeepers and street vendors. Similarly, trading on Besant Road has been suspended till June 30. Among the 66 fresh cases, 59 were reported from Vijayawada alone. The two patients from Konduru in Pedana mandal contracted the virus at a relative’s house in Kakinada, East Godavari. From Monday, the area within 200-metre radius of the residence of a positive case will be demarcated as a containment zone; another 200-metre radius will be declared as a buffer zone. Collector A Md Imtiaz told TNIE that the administration is drafting a detailed list of containment zones, and details of the denotified wards will be announced in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the tally increased to 58 in Machilipatnam revenue division after the addition of two more cases, said Tahsildhar NSK Khajavali. Three cases were reported from Konerupet in Nuzvid; two of the patients are from the same family, while the other person lives in the same locality as the two. After the discharge of 11 persons, Nuzvid mandal has 28 active cases and no death was reported from here so far, said Tahsildhar M Suresh Babu. DM&HO I Ramesh told TNIE: “Community transmission is the major reason for the spread of the virus in the district. There has been a rapid surge in the virus caseload since June 1. Though the district administration is sensitising the public about the spread of the virus, several still do not wear masks and violate physical distancing norms while in public.”

On why the mortality rate in the district was high, he said most of the victims were comorbid patients above 60 years of age. He noted that the district, with 559 active cases and 453 discharged from Covid hospitals, also has the highest recovery rate.

Comments

