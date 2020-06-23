STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra's Ahobilam temple shut after priest tests coronavirus positive

Temple executive officer G Mallikarjuna said the temple was temporarily closed for pilgrim worship considering the well-being of all and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

​The district has 557 active cases with the discharge of 762 persons. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Ahobilam temple in Kurnool district was shut on Monday after a priest tested positive for COVID-19. Sri Ahobila Math Paramparadeena Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, which administers the famous temple, said the shrine will remain closed for pilgrims until further orders from Endowments Commissioner.

Mallikarjuna, however, clarified that the daily rituals such as Ekantha Seva, aradhana and other sevas will be continued to be performed to the presiding deities inside the main temple complex but devotees will not be allowed inside the temple.

“The temple was sanitised and the medical teams have collected blood samples from priests and temple staff. The officials have started tracing the primary contacts of the priest,” the EO added.

Kurnool is one of the worst coronavirus-affected districts in the State. As of Monday it accounted for 1,354 cases with 60 new cases, the highest among 13 districts of the State. So far, 35 people have died of Covid-19.

The district has 557 active cases with the discharge of 762 persons.

