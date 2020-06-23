STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Krishna district reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one death

Elaborating further, the Collector said at present there are 117 containment zones in the district and the lockdown is being enforced strictly to contain the spread of virus.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Collector said at present there are 117 containment zones in the Krishna district (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 15 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the count to 1,063. Of the 15 cases in the district, 10 cases were reported in Vijayawada alone, one case each reported at Inagudurupeta, Javarripeta, Sarkarivari Thota and Nadupur village in Pedana mandal.

With the discharge of 463 persons from Covid-19 hospitals, the district has 563 active cases. One more person died of virus, taking the toll to 37, according to the medical bulletin released by the State government.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said with the spurt in positive cases, an action plan has been formulated to collect 3,000 samples per day across the district. He said 64,110 samples have been collected so far in the district and the patient discharge ratio stood at 61.35 per cent.

Elaborating further, the Collector said at present there are 117 containment zones in the district and the lockdown is being enforced strictly to contain the spread of virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp