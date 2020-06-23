Andhra's Krishna district reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 15 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the count to 1,063. Of the 15 cases in the district, 10 cases were reported in Vijayawada alone, one case each reported at Inagudurupeta, Javarripeta, Sarkarivari Thota and Nadupur village in Pedana mandal.

With the discharge of 463 persons from Covid-19 hospitals, the district has 563 active cases. One more person died of virus, taking the toll to 37, according to the medical bulletin released by the State government.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said with the spurt in positive cases, an action plan has been formulated to collect 3,000 samples per day across the district. He said 64,110 samples have been collected so far in the district and the patient discharge ratio stood at 61.35 per cent.

Elaborating further, the Collector said at present there are 117 containment zones in the district and the lockdown is being enforced strictly to contain the spread of virus.