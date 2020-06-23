Opportunities aplenty in Andhra for food processing, says Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has asserted that the State government is working on multiple initiatives to position AP as a preferred destination for investments.

Asserting that AP is on top in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and third in food production, he said opportunities are aplenty for investments in the food processing sector in the State.



Participating in a webinar organised by Invest India, an exclusive investment forum, on Monday, the minister shared insights on potential investment avenues in the State.



“AP is top three among the States in production of fruits, pulses, cereals, shrimp, fish, meat, eggs and milk,” he said and added that the State is home to more than 8,000 food processing industries.

Reiterating that approvals are being given to industries online in less time by ensuring transparency, he said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended all support to the farmers and the industry sector.



He said clearance of incentives to MSMEs and waiving off minimum demand charges of electricity in the time of COVID crisis show the commitment of the government in supporting the industry sector.