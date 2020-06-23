Stop abolition of Council, TDP MLC urges High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Deepak Reddy on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking a directive to the Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, and the Lok Sabha Secretary General to ensure that Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Abolition Bill was not introduced in Parliament.



Deepak Reddy urged the court to declare the resolution passed by the State Assembly to abolish the Council as unconstitutional.

In his petition, the TDP MLC alleged that the YSRC was trying constantly to lure his party MLA and MLCs into its fold and requested the court to direct the Parliament and the State Legislature to enact law to take action against legislators and council members who are involved in this kind of practices.



He named the Chief Secretary, Assembly secretary, law secretary, parliamentary affairs secretary, Lok Sabha secretary general and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as respondents.