STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar, son sent to judicial remand till June 25

As their police custody ended on Monday, the Anantapur police produced Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit in the court.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tadipatri TDP legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy being arrested by the police at RTA office in Hyderabad.

Tadipatri TDP legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy being arrested by the police at RTA office in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy were sent to judicial remand till June 25 in the case pertaining to alleged registration of BS-III lorry-trailers as BS-IV vehicles using fake documents at Kohima and later transferring them to Anantapur district with fake no objection certificates (NOCs).

As their police custody ended on Monday, the Anantapur police produced Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit in the court.

After hearing the arguments, Principal Junior Civil Judge T Hussain Khan sent the father and son to judicial remand till June 25. Following which, the duo was shifted to Kadapa district jail amidst tight security.

Prabhakar Reddy was facing criminal charges of violating the vehicle registration rules for lorry trailers and fabricating documents. He is also accused of producing fake insurance certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy JC Asmit Reddy
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp