Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar, son sent to judicial remand till June 25

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy were sent to judicial remand till June 25 in the case pertaining to alleged registration of BS-III lorry-trailers as BS-IV vehicles using fake documents at Kohima and later transferring them to Anantapur district with fake no objection certificates (NOCs).

As their police custody ended on Monday, the Anantapur police produced Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit in the court.

After hearing the arguments, Principal Junior Civil Judge T Hussain Khan sent the father and son to judicial remand till June 25. Following which, the duo was shifted to Kadapa district jail amidst tight security.

Prabhakar Reddy was facing criminal charges of violating the vehicle registration rules for lorry trailers and fabricating documents. He is also accused of producing fake insurance certificates.