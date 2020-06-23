Tension over TDP leaders' 'house arrest'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Monday alleged that he, along with two other party leaders, were put under house arrest after he held a press meet at his residence.



Police, however, denied the allegation.



In his press conference, Pattabhi Ram made some accusations against the state government and some ruling party leaders.



A couple of police constables reportedly visited the house of the leader after which he alleged that the police placed him and his party leaders under house arrest for raising voice against the government.



Refuting the allegations, Patamata CI R Suresh Reddy said that the police did not place Pattabhi Ram and his party leaders under house arrest.